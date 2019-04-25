Webb County Sheriff’s Office holds Retirement Breakfast

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office held its Sheriff Retirement Breakfast where they discussed cybersecurity.

This month’s guest speaker was Laredo College President Doctor Ricardo Solis.

During his presentation, Solis spoke about all of the recent cybersecurity courses offered at the college.

Laredo College is among six others in the country to get approved by the Department of Homeland Security to host the courses.

During the event, the Tino Juarez Award was given to retired chief of Laredo Police Jesus Torres.