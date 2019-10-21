Webb County Sheriff's Office investigating murder

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged shooting that left a man dead over the weekend.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened on Sunday at around 5 a.m. at a ranch located at the 1900 block of Mangana Hein Road.

The caller told authorities that her husband, Luis Angel Ramirez, 31 had been shot.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Ramirez unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where the medical examiner’s office officially pronounced him dead.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations is leading the investigation.

Sheriff Cuellar says the department has a great team of investigators and they are doing everything they can to get to the bottom of this shooting.

If you have any information on the case you are asked to call the Webb County Sheriff’s Office Hotline at 956-415-BUST (2878).