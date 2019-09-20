Webb County Sheriff's Office looking to collect teddy bears for children

A local law enforcement entity is looking to collect teddy bears for kids in need of a little comfort.

Every year the Webb County Sheriff's Office puts together its Share-A-Bear event where the community can donate stuffed bears for local children.

These bears are collected by the sheriff's office and then issued to children after they have endured a traumatic event.

The sheriff's office will be in front of Build a Bear Workshop at Mall Del Norte this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants can donate one of their own bears as long as it's in good condition or purchase one at Build A Bear.

Every donation is greatly appreciated.