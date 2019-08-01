Webb County Sheriff's Office puts inmates to work

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is putting inmates to work as part of a new initiative.

As part of the sheriff’s office Alternative Incarceration Program, non-violent offenders will help county officials with much-needed projects.

A couple of inmates have already been seen taking part in the program by painting the fence outside the Sheriff’s Office administrative building.

The sheriff’s office says the program helps give the inmates an understanding about the benefits of manual labor while also saving taxpayer money.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for keeping an eye on the inmates.