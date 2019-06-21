Webb County Sheriff's Office seize drugs during traffic stop

An anonymous tip to the “Report Your Competition” hotline leads to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Andre Jean Courtois after someone stated that he was selling and delivering narcotics.

Authorities were able to conduct a traffic stop at the 500 block of Patrick Henry Drive and had enough probable cause to search the vehicle.

When sheriff’s deputies searched the car, they found 16.2 grams of cocaine, 4.6 ounces of marijuana and 17 grams of THC.

The drugs combined had an estimated street value of $1,3330.

Courtois was charged with possession of controlled substances and possession of marijuana.

He was taken to the county jail on a $55,000 bond.