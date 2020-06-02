Webb County Sheriff's Office seizes 74 pounds of drugs found in used vehicle

A man makes an unusual discovery after purchased a used vehicle at an auction in south Texas and found illegal drugs hidden inside.

The incident happened on Saturday when a man reached out to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office saying that he had found possible narcotics inside a hidden compartment in his vehicle.

According to authorities the man recently bought the vehicle at an auction in the Rio Grande Valley.

A K-9 was brought in and searched the vehicle, which is when authorities found 17 bundles.

The 34 packages tested positive for cocaine which weighed about 74 pounds and had an estimated street value of $850,000.

Sheriff Cuellar credits the man for alerting them about the drugs and encourages others to report suspicious activity in our area.