Webb County Sheriff's Office seizes $30,000 in cash during traffic stop

Local law enforcement confiscated thousands of dollars in cash during a routine traffic stop.

The incident happened on Friday morning when Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies were patrolling I-35 and pulled over a silver Mitsubishi SUV near mile marker 24.

During the traffic stop, the deputy conducted a roadside interview and noticed a bundle wrapped in foil inside the driver’s purse.

Inside the foil were six packets of money.

A drug canine was used at the scene and alerted to the odor of narcotics in the bundles of money, which totaled roughly $30,000.

The driver was released pending further investigation and the money was seized.