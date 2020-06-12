Webb County Sheriff's Office seizes 41 pounds of cocaine

The Webb County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation into a load of drugs that was seized on Thursday on the 25th mile marker of I-35.

Deputies stopped to assist a stranded driver but saw that the woman was acting nervous and giving conflicting stories.

After an inspection of the vehicle, deputies discovered that the vehicle had been tampered with.

When they searched inside the gas tank, they found 13 bundles with 41.6 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $418,000.