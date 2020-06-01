Webb County Sheriff's Office seizes bundles of cash during traffic stop

County law enforcement officers seized several bundles of cash during a routine traffic stop.

The seizure happened on Friday at around 6 p.m. when Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a gray Honda Ridgeline on I-35 near mile marker 22.

When officers made contact with the driver and the passenger, both men displayed nervous behavior and gave conflicting statements about where they were heading.

When authorities searched the vehicle, they found 22 bundles of U.S. Currency.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar encourages the public to report any suspicious activity going on in the community.