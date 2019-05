Over a ton of marijuana is off the streets thanks to the work of the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 44-year-old Mauricio Guerra and charged him with possession of marijuana.

According to reports, Guerra was found in the 4700 block of Chibcha Court with several large bundles of marijuana.

The drugs weighed roughly 2,041 pounds and had an estimated street value of $1.6 million dollars.

Guerra was taken to the county jail on a $20,000 bond.