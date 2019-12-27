Webb County Sheriff’s Office swears four cadets into office

A group of cadets will join the ranks of protecting and serving the Webb County community.

On Friday morning, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office will be welcoming four new cadets to the force.

These cadets have recently graduated from the regional police academy and they are now ready to protect our county.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar will be hosting a pinning ceremony at 10:30 a.m. to welcome them to the department.

The event ceremony will take place at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office Administration Building.

