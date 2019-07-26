Webb County Sheriff's Office teams up with restaurant for the Special Olympics

A local law enforcement agency teamed up with a restaurant to serve the public in a different kind of way.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office took part in the 12th annual “Tip a Cop” event at Texas Roadhouse.

Sheriff’s deputies waited tables in support of raising donations for the Special Olympics which helps athletes with special needs.

Organizers say the event is a great way to help children and adults in need.

Vanessa Salazar with Special Olympics Texas says the importance of the event is to raise as much money as they can which will not only go to children but others who suffer from an intellectual disability.

Last year, the event raised roughly $3,000.