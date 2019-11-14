Webb County Sheriff's Office to distribute teddy bears

The Webb County Sheriff's Office will distribute more than 1,000 stuffed animals to 18 area law enforcement agencies, as part of its annual Share-A-Bear Drive.

Law enforcement officials keep these stuffed animals in their patrol cars in the event that they encounter a child who is in need of a little comfort.

This is the 11th year that the sheriff's office has held the Share a Bear Drive.

All of the stuffed animals were donated to the cause from the community.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says he feels good that they are able to spearhead this project and reach out to more kids.