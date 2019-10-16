Webb County Sheriff’s Office to host Drug Free Awareness Concert

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is looking to educate the youth on the dangers of drugs during its annual Drug-Free Awareness Concert.

Every year the sheriff’s office puts together a concert where students from all over the gateway city and neighboring communities learn the importance of living a drug-free lifestyle.

Officials say during an average school day, young students are often pressured into experimenting on different drugs such as marijuana, cocaine, or opioids.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar is looking to put a stop to drug abuse among teens and young adults with the help of music and dance.

The event will take place on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. At the Sames Auto Arena.

More than 7,000 sixth grade students are expected to be in attendance.