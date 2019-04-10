Webb County Sheriffs Office to host candlelight vigil

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the community to be a part of a very special candlelight vigil to honor those who have lost their lives or survived a violent crime.

In the past few years, Webb County has seen its share of violent crimes.

Every year, Sheriff Martin Cuellar focuses on those in our community who have suffered severe trauma as a result of different scenarios.

In honor of National Crime Victim’s Week, the sheriff’s office is asking the community to come out and support those victims during a candlelight vigil.

The vigil will feature a moment of silence followed by a prayer at the lake.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 11th at the Casa Blanca International State Park at 6:30 p.m.

The only way we can heal as a community is by coming together and supporting others in need.