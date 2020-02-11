Webb County Sheriff's Office to host elderly crime prevention fair

In an effort to help our elderly residents avoid becoming victims of scams, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its “Elderly Winter Crime Prevention Fair.

Every year, the sheriff’s office organizes the event to educate the elderly community the skills and services that will help them from becoming victims of crime and abuse.

Some of the information authorities will share will include home safety, identity theft, and nutrition tips.

Senior citizens will also have a chance to enjoy music and entertainment.

That event will take place at 11 a.m. at the Casa Blanca Ballroom on Highway 59.

