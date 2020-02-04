Webb County Sheriff's Office to pay tribute to correctional officer

Local law enforcement officers will come together to remember a local correctional officer who lost his life over three decades ago.

The Webb County Sheriff's Office will hold a remembrance ceremony to commemorate the 34th anniversary of the passing of jail correctional officer Jose Gerardo "Curly" Herrera.

Herrera was shot in the head on February 3, 1986, by an inmate whom was about to make a phone call.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead the following day.

The suspect was convicted of capital murder.

The ceremony will take place at the Webb County Jail parking lot at 10:30 a.M.