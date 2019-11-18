Webb County Tax Assessor's hosting Christmas toy drive

With the Christmas holiday almost a month away, a county office is doing what it can to provide Christmas cheer to local kids.

Starting from now until December 13th, the Webb County Tax Assessor-Collector Rosie Cuellar will be accepting donations for its first toy drive.

The tax assessor is collecting toys for kids ages 3 to 11 as well as monetary donations.

The toy donations will benefit students from Don Jose Gallegos Elementary School which is Rosie Cuellar’s former school.

This Friday, the tax assessor’s office will be hosting a pictures with Santa event to benefit the toy drive.

Kids can get a chance to have their pictures taken from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for just a $5 donation or unwrapped Christmas toy.