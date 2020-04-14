Webb County Tax Assessor announces tax break for taxpayers

Webb County Tax Assessor Collector Rosie Cuellar is notifying Webb County residents that the Webb County Appraisal District will maintain the same property values of 2019 for the 2020 tax year.

Cuellar says, "The taxpayers of Webb County need some tax relief, and I believe this is a responsible step in the right direction to get them some relief.”

Martin Villarreal, who is Chief of the Appraisal District, stated, "We are fortunate to have reached a milestone of 100 percent market value, based on the most recent property values conducted by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. This will allow the Appraisal District to roll over the values from last year. The Property Value Study(PVS), a state audit, requires appraisal districts be within a + or - 5% of the values that the Comptroller develops in order to be in compliance and not face any penalties."

Tax Assessor Rosie Cuellar also stated, "COVID-19 has drastically affected our residents financially and emotionally. This is certainly going to help our residents with their property taxes, and hopefully, give them some peace of mind, during this pandemic."

State Representative Richard Pena Raymond, who has fought for property tax relief at the State Capitol in Austin, said he fully supports Tax Assessor Rosie Cuellar's effort to help taxpayers with this announcement. "

If you have any questions regarding property values, please call the Webb County Appraisal District at (956) 718-4091

If you have any questions about property tax payments, please call the Webb County Tax Office at (956) 523-4492 (956)523-5210