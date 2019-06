After receiving several complaints from county residents regarding hours at the Tax Assessor Collector’s Office, KGNS found out that they have recently changed their hours.

The Webb County Tax Assessors Office is now open on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, they are open from 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. and on Friday they are open on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.