Webb County Tax Assessor's Office still closed to the public

Even though businesses are reopening, the Webb County Tax Assessor Collector’s Office will not open its doors to the public.

The tax office lobby will remain closed for in-person transactions until further notice.

As a result, the tax office will continue to process transactions either by online, dropbox, mail or by phone.

Because of the no in-person transactions, added procedures were put in place for accountability purposes.

They will only have eight clerks processing the motor vehicle transactions and one clerk processing all property taxes.

Other are assigned to different tasks such as logging in accounts, answer phones, handle incomplete or rejected transactions, and more.