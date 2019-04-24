Webb County Veterans Court Program receives two million dollars in funding

Millions of dollars in funding is going to support veterans programs in Webb County.

Two million dollars will go to the Webb County Veterans Court Program.

Congressman Henry Cuellar announced the funding that will provide 200 veterans in the area with treatment for psychiatric and substance abuse disorders.

The goal is to improve the lives of veterans who live in the community.

Cuellar says before a veteran would get in trouble, go to jail, get out and still have the same problem.

This program will give veterans the adequate help they need so they can fully recover.

Tuesday marked the 14th Veteran’s Court Graduation.

In total, 72 veterans have graduated since the start of the program in 2014.