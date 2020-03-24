Commissioner's Court outlines changes for Webb County employees

Webb County employees will soon receive a memo outlining changes in their work schedule upon returning to their jobs, while precautions to avoid COVID-19 are still in affect.

In what is being referred to as a return-to-duty call by the director of the Civil Legal Division, the memo details the ten person rule with six-feet social distancing requirements.

It also includes safety tips by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as a message for directors asking them to designate essential personnel who will be required to report to work every day.

Meanwhile, those deemed non-essential will remain 'on-call' at home, on a staff rotation schedule.

This individual will continue receiving pay, but if they're asked to go into work and they do not respond their time will be deducted, starting with personal days, then sick days, then annual leave.



Finally, the memo will stipulate that the elected official has the authority to send home an employee and not deem them on call.

That employee would have to use their personal, sick or annual leave while he or she remains at home.