Webb County holds third annual Child Abuse Prevention Vigil

With thousands of cases of child abuse reported in Webb County, a special ceremony was held on Friday to remember the young lives of those affected.

Choir singing filled the air at Grace Bible Church as blue lighting, blue ribbons and pinwheels decorated the room with one message in mind, “Child abuse is not only a crime but a crime done in secret.”

Denise Gonzalez is the program administrator for Family Based Services.

Gonzalez is just one of many individuals who took part in the third annual Child Abuse Awareness Vigil.

She says these types of crimes often go unreported mainly because people assume others will speak out for them.

Gonzalez says that we are brought up in a culture where what happens in a home stays in the home, which should not happen because it could lead to a child’s death or more acts of violence.

In 2018, there were 2,720 reports of child abuse/neglect made to Child Protective Services.

It’s a number that officials believe needs to go down.

The City of Laredo proclaimed April 2019 as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

City Council member Mercurio Martinez III says it’s up to all of us to say something if we see something.

Martinez says, it’s not just awareness for this month, but we need to be aware every single day of our lives.

Towards the end of the event, officials held a candlelight vigil along with words of encouragement.

More than 2,000 reports of child abuse and neglect are under investigation by county officials at this time.