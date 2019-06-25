Webb County honors 486th Civil Affairs Battalion

Webb County Commissioners are honoring a group of men and women from the armed forces for the work they have been doing over the years in the rural areas.

It's been three years since the 486th Civil Affairs Battalion started their work in rural Webb County.

The troops have gone door to door to homes and business in roughly 25 colonias, surveying the needs of the community.

The more than 30 soldiers met with over 600 families to find out what the basic necessities are needed in their area.

The targeted areas lack infrastructure for necessities such as water, sewer or even electricity.

This data is critical for the county to be able to apply for state or federal grants and also allow them to update their records.

County Commissioner Rosaura Wawi Tijerina says communities all through Webb County are grateful for the work they have done.

The group has already surveyed over 80 percent of the colonias, and will soon move on to Corpus Christi.

On Monday morning, Commissioners Court presented the troops a place for their important service to the community.