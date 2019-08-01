Webb County hosting school supplies giveaway event

With the month of August officially underway, Webb County officials are looking to get students ready for the first day of class.

On Thursday, Webb County will be hosting its back to school backpack and school supplies giveaway.

The event is a collaboration between Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez, Driscoll Health Plan and the Giving Tree of South Texas Foundation.

Students in need will receive backpacks, haircuts, as well as other school supplies free of charge.

It’s not just books and backpacks, attendees will also be treated to some refreshments and entertainment.

The event will take place at the Royal Receptions hall located at 2101 Lomas Del Sur Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If a child is looking to get a haircut it starts at 9 a.m.