Webb County issues dispenser notice

Due to the water boil notice, Webb County residents who use water dispensers are urged not to use the water until further notice.

The county does use City of Laredo water to fill the dispensers.

Until further notice, everyone is asked to purchase bottled water or from another suitable source.

The location of these dispensers are the following:

Lake Casa Blanca Golf Course

Santa Isabel Creek on the Mines Road

Las Lomas

-Penitas

-Wormser Road and the self help center located on highway 359

Once the city has given notice that water is safe to drink, Webb County residents can once again use the dispenser.