Webb County looking for design company for water dispensary

The La Presa community is one step closer to getting clean drinking water.

Webb County will be on the lookout for requests for qualifications from engineering companies to design a water dispensary that meets TCEQ requirements.

The community has been without clean water for over 30 years now.

Precinct One Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez says the project has been faced with many problems.

The county hopes to have a design plan and approval from TCEQ within three to four months with the half a million dollar project up and running by the end of the year.