Webb County not amending mandate

Webb County is keeping with their mandate and not making any changes, like the City of Laredo has done.

On Saturday, the face covering rule went into effect in Webb County. Their rule was for residents to cover their mouth and nose outside, and inside public buildings.



This was before the City of Laredo tightened up their mandate to something similar.

We asked Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina if they will amend their mandate to include the other things the City issued on Wednesday, including: not allowing children inside grocery and convenience stores as well as the medical community being offered local PPE supplies first.

The judge said no, they're not amending their order.