Webb County offices to be closed for Labor Day

In observance of the Labor Day holiday, all Webb County Administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 2nd.

The holiday closure will include the Webb County Tax Assessor Collector’s Office, and the Webb County Sheriff’s Office; however all emergency services will be available.

The offices will re-open on Tuesday, September 3rd at 8 a.m.

County Commissioners will hold their next meeting on Monday, September 9th at 9 a.m. at the Webb County Courthouse.

Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina along with County Commissioners and county employees would like to wish everyone a happy and safe Labor Day.