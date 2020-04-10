Webb County offices to be closed on Friday & Monday for Easter

If you have any business with the county, it may need to wait until Tuesday.

In observance of the Easter holiday, all Webb County Administrative Offices will be closed on Friday, April 10th and Monday, April 13th.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Department administrative offices will also be closed; however, all emergency services will still be available.

All county offices will re-open at 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 14th.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Webb County residents wishing to conduct business with county departments should call the department in advance to confirm that they will be open.

The next Webb County Commissioners Court meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 14th at 9 a.m.

