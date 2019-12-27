Webb County offices to be closed on New Year's Eve and Day

If you have any business with the county offices, you might want to take care of it before the end of the decade.

In observance of New Year’s Day, all Webb County Administrative offices will be closed on both Tuesday, December 31st and Wednesday, January 1st.

This closure includes the Webb County Tax Assessor’s Office.

The Webb County Sheriff’s administrative offices will also be closed; however, all emergency services will be available.

Webb County residents are encouraged to conduct business with the county departments on Monday, December 30th or January 2nd.

All of the Webb County Officials would like to wish the community a very happy new year.

For more information, you can call the county’s main line at 523-4000.