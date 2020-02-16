Webb County offices to be closed on President's Day

In observance of the Presidents’ Day holiday, all Webb County administrative offices will be closed Monday, February 17th.

This includes the Webb County Sheriff’s Administrative Offices; however, all emergency services will still be available.

Webb County Offices will re-open at 8 a.m. Tuesday, February 18th.

Webb County Commissioners will meet Monday, February 24th at 9:00 a.m. for their regularly scheduled meeting at the Webb County Courthouse located at 1000 Houston Street.

