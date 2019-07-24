Webb County official looking to create more transparency

A Webb County officials says he is looking on keeping things transparent by possibly implementing a new policy.

Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina

County Judge Tano Tijerina is proposing requiring more than one person to sign off on important documents relating to election accounts.

Tijerina says despite the audits that are done periodically within the department, he wants to make sure everything is being done correctly.

The county judge says he will be contacting the Texas Attorney General’s Office to request an opinion on the matter.

Tijerina says, currently the statue requires only one department head to sign off on any documents relating to the county.