Webb County officials discuss coronavirus

Webb County officials will meet to discuss possible action regarding the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization declared Coronavirus COIVID-19 as a pandemic on Mach 11th; as a result, officials are looking to discuss a plan of action.

County officials say they will discuss a possible suspension on all county-related travel for a 30 day period as well as a suspension on community center services.

They will also authorize emergency management and the risk management director to develop policies that address epidemics or pandemics.

Officials will continue to retain the professional services of cleaning, and sanitize all buildings to reduce the exposure of germs and airborne viruses.