Webb County officials help Rio Bravo with solid waste issue

A messy situation in Rio Bravo is on its way to being cleaned up.

For the past few weeks, the City of Rio Bravo Solid Waste Department truck had been experiencing mechanical failures.

Due to the technical issues, there have been delays in track pick up which has caused garbage to overflow.

Webb County officials have agreed to help the City of Rio Bravo with trash pick-up.

The county says this one-time effort is to help residents of Rio Bravo and prevent any future health hazards.