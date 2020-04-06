Webb County officials to donate disinfectant solution to residents

All Webb County residents are now required to cover their face just like the City of Laredo.

Webb County Judge Tano Tijernia announced that every community within the county is requiring their residents to wear a face cover when out and entering public facilities, if not they can face a penalty.

The order took into effect on Sunday.

Unlike the city, a curfew will not be in place for the county's communities.

Tijerina says on Tuesday, 25,000 gallons of disinfecting solution will be given to residents so they can disinfect their homes for free.

Each commissioner will have a site where people can take up to five gallons per household.

Tijerina adds that four thousand will be given to Zapata County.