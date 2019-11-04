Webb County prepares polling sites for Election Day

There are 133,000 registered voters in Webb County, but this election’s early voting turnout did not live up to those numbers.

According to the Webb County Elections Office, early voting only brought 2,000 voters out to the polls.

However, the election administrators said they are prepared for Election Day.

Just this afternoon, the election and precinct judges picked up their equipment to set up at their polling sites for Tuesday.

The office says the cost to run this year’s election does not compare to other major cities.

“All elections run about the same,” said Jose Salvador Tellez, an elections administrator. “This election will cost us about $83,000 to $85,000. It's not expensive in comparison to other elections. Elections are manpower intensive, you have to have a lot of people working the polling places in the early voting and it's more of paying the people that have to be there.”

Webb County will have 68 precincts open Tuesday, November 5th for Election Day.