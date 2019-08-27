Webb County secures funds to rent water truck

Webb County secured funds to rent a truck that will help haul water to colonias in need.

Officials say the two trucks that normally take water to dispensing stations along Highway 59 have been breaking down and are in need of maintenance.

For this reason, an additional $5,000 has been approved to not only rent the truck but also hire a driver.

County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez says if one truck breaks down, that limits the number of trips they can take on a daily basis.

He says during the hot summer days, we don’t want one dispenser to be without water for the residents.

Gonzalez has proposed buying a third water truck for the next fiscal year, which would cost about $175,000.