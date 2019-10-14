County to discuss possible lawsuit against national emergency declaration

President Trump's national emergency declaration remains under fire and now the county is preparing to throw its hat into the ring as a lawsuit gets underway.

During Tuesday’s Commissioner Court meeting they will discuss the possibility of supporting a lawsuit filed by Earthjustice on behalf of the Rio Grande International Study Center challenging President Trump's national emergency declaration.

Last week the group went before City Council to discuss the matter.

Back in February, the president announced his national emergency declaration for the entire southern border as he attempts to collect billions of dollars to construct a border wall.

Commissioners court will take place on Tuesday at 9 a.m.