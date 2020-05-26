Webb County to discuss status on detox facility

Webb County Commissioners are looking to discuss the status of the proposed detox facility.

During Tuesday’s County Commissioners meeting, there will be a presentation on the details of the long-awaited facility.

Last January we reported that the drug and alcohol commission selected redline architecture to take on the project.

The facility will be located at the former juvenile detention center in west Laredo.

The project which is more than 10 years in the making is a collaboration between Webb County and the City of Laredo.