Webb County to distribute disinfectant to residents

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Webb County Disinfectant Drive will be donating free disinfectant solution to all county residents.
The drive will be taking place Tuesday, April 7th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following pickup locations:
- Rio Bravo Community Center
- Las Presa Community Center
- EJ Salinas Community Center
- Bruni Community Center
- Sal Si Puedes County Yard (Las Lomas)
- Fred and Anita Bruni Community Center
- Colonia Pueblo Nuevo (at the corner of Milagro Street and Maria Elena)
Officials ask that all residents remain in their vehicles and supply a clean and disinfected container with a cap.
The limit is 5 gallons per vehicle, and it's first come, first served while supplies last.