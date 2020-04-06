Webb County to distribute disinfectant to residents

The Webb County Disinfectant Drive will be donating free disinfectant solution to all county residents.

The drive will be taking place Tuesday, April 7th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following pickup locations:

- Rio Bravo Community Center

- Las Presa Community Center

- EJ Salinas Community Center

- Bruni Community Center

- Sal Si Puedes County Yard (Las Lomas)

- Fred and Anita Bruni Community Center

- Colonia Pueblo Nuevo (at the corner of Milagro Street and Maria Elena)

Officials ask that all residents remain in their vehicles and supply a clean and disinfected container with a cap.

The limit is 5 gallons per vehicle, and it's first come, first served while supplies last.