A county project that has been over three decades in the making is finally coming to fruition.

Webb County officials will gather today for a groundbreaking ceremony for the La Presa Water Dispenser.

After roughly 30 years without running water, the community will be able to have its own dispenser in the area.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. at 1983 Mangana Hein Rd behind La Presa Community Center.