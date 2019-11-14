Webb County to honor fallen Laredo soldier

Webb County and UISD will pay tribute to a fallen Laredo soldier.

It’s been a project long in the making but today, several county and City of Laredo officials will gather at the United South High School 9th grade campus to announce the dedication of the Lance Corporal Juan Rodrigo Rodriguez Memorial Highway.

Webb County Commissioners agreed to dedicate the road between Highway 359 to Mangana Hein to Lance Corporal Rodriguez back in April.

Rodriguez was the first Marine from Webb County to die in Iraq back in 2005.

Officials say this token of goodwill is the least they can do to honor heroes who have given so much more.

The ceremony will get underway at 10 Thursday morning.