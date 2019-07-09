Webb County to move forward with Water Dispensary Project

Webb County is moving forward with the creation of a water dispensary in one of its colonias.

Commissioners agreed to award a contract to Porras Nance Engineering for the design, specification and oversight of the La Presa Community Water Dispensary Project.

The La Presa Community has been without clean drinking water for over 30 years.

The Webb County Water Utilities Director Adrian Montemayor says this is the first ever water dispensary the community will have.

Right now, they are looking to have a completion date for the dispensary some time next summer.

The engineering was approved for $85,000 in funding from the 2019 bond.