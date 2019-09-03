Webb County unveils new kiosk to pay for utilities

Residents living in the Rio Bravo and El Cenizo area are now able to pay for their water bill through a new kiosk center.

The kiosk is the first of its kind in south Texas and it will help make it easier for residents to keep up with their utilities bill.

The county invested roughly $68,000 into a marquee and payment center which works much like an ATM machine.

Residents say this payment center is a great idea for the Rio Bravo and El Cenizo community.

Local resident Arminda Hernandez say she thinks it’s a convenient way for people to be able to pay their bills.

The kiosk is located right outside the utilities office on 1110 Houston Street.

The county is working on making online payments available in the coming months.