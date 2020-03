Not only are El Metro and El Lift waiving their fares, El Aguila Transportation Service is also providing free services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Webb County announced on Wednesday that the Community Action Agency, El Aguila will suspend bus fare collection onboard its shuttles until further notice.

During this time, they will do their best to keep up with CDC guidelines while also providing transportation to those in need.

For more information, you can call 722-6100.