Wedding Crasher Bandit wanted by police

Authorities in the New Braunfels area are looking for a woman they are calling "The wedding crasher bandit”.

Officers in Comal County say the woman has been showing up to weddings and stealing gifts, namely gift cards and cash.

Police say she has crashed at least a half-dozen weddings, always dressed up and sometimes even mingles with guests.

She was captured on surveillance video using gifts cards that she allegedly stole from a wedding.

Authorities are now offering a $4,000 reward for any information leading to her capture.