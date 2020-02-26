Learn the secrets of planning to perfect wedding or Quinceañera!

With spring right around the corner, lovebirds might be looking to plan a spring wedding and an upcoming expo is looking to make it as easy as cake!

Planning a wedding, quinceañera or any type of special event can be quite stressful and a strain on your wallet.

A local business is looking to put together an event together to show how they can provide assistance during your big day.

Palacio De Los Presidentes is a local reception and events hall that has been known to host elegant events in the past.

Palacio De Los Presidentes will host a free wedding and events expo on Wednesday, February 26th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Attendees can stop by and take a look at some of the amenities the reception hall offers.

For more information, you can call them at (956) 729-0811.