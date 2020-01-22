Wet and wild Wednesday

We are less than two weeks away from the month of February and there is still no sign of any real wintry weather conditions.

On Wednesday, we are going to be experiencing some chilly temperatures in the morning in the mid-50s.

Throughout the day we are looking at a 60 percent chance of rain that could decrease as we head into the evening hours.

Once the rain falls down and wakes our dreams, we will see a bright and sunny day on Thursday with temperatures in the 70s.

Thursday evening we are looking to drop down to the 40s giving us a cooler but warm Friday and Saturday.

Overall it looks like we are bouncing back from cloudy and sunny and 60's and 70s.

From the looks of it, this pattern could continue for the remainder of Janurary.